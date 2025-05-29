Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 342,413 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 764,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342,413 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney purchased 61,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $250,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,949,092 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,804.44. This represents a 2.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

