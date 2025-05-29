Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 153,219 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,219 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,006,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,560,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 133,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 142,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer bought 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $25,137.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,835 shares in the company, valued at $342,319.05. This trade represents a 7.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BCSF opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 43.62% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $52.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.55%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

(Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.