Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATGE opened at $132.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.34. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $466.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

