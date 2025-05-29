Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 605,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,001 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altimmune

In other news, CFO Gregory L. Weaver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Stock Performance

ALT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $445.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.13. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

