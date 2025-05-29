Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,671 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

