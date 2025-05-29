Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 130,169 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 159.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,169 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,095,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 440,357 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,553,075.92. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $96,539.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $964.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.01.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.98 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

