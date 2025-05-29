Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 101,943 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 192.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,943 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,906,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,815 shares during the period. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its position in The Pennant Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 2,432,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,515,000 after acquiring an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,977,000 after acquiring an additional 223,919 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Pennant Group by 2,635.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,198,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,859 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Pennant Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joanne Stringfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $147,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,204.25. This trade represents a 14.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Pennant Group stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNTG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

