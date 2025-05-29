Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.25% of Replimune Group worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 32,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $260,168.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,405,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,872.26. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Replimune Group Stock Up 0.1%

REPL opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $649.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

