Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $23.49 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $305.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

