Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 121,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.64% of AngioDynamics worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $10.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANGO

AngioDynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.