Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.38 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $320.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $321.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.83.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

