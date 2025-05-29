Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.09 Million Stake in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 26,093 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 51,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RWAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $367.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 12.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 79.52%.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

