Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,195 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,850. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,081,904.50. This trade represents a 19.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The company has a market capitalization of $928.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.67% and a net margin of 14.78%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

