Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 250,600 Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

