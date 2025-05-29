Tidal Investments LLC Trims Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 77,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 733,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 129,621 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Vital Farms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on VITL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.94. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $162.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 45,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,520,227.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,708,865.84. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,893,645.20. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,308 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

