Tidal Investments LLC Sells 6,477 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of AXS opened at $101.49 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $103.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

