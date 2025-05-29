Tidal Investments LLC Sells 594 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ventas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Ventas Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE VTR opened at $64.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.94. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.66 and a 12 month high of $71.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 338.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $27,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,128,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,098,153. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $93,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,467.04. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,394 shares of company stock worth $11,235,529 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.