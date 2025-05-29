Tidal Investments LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,165,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,313 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CEVA by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 33,737 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 254,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 169,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CEVA from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

Insider Activity at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $140,029.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,237.24. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEVA Trading Down 0.9%

CEVA opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $38.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.37.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

