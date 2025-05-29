Tidal Investments LLC Sells 12,257 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DHT were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

NYSE DHT opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 31.72%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

