Tidal Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Costamare by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 257,422 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Costamare by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 602,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Price Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $440.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.14 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Costamare in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Costamare Profile

