Tidal Investments LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 1.0%

XRAY opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

