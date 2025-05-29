Tidal Investments LLC Grows Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in American Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $121.54 on Thursday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

