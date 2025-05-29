Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.49 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CZR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie cut their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

