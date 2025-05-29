Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.12% of Runway Growth Finance worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 267,220 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 802,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 472,799 shares during the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Runway Growth Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

NASDAQ RWAY opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.63. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $35.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.52%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

