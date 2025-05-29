Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,799 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,486,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $10,650,000. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

