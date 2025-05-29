Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,879 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 934.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Eric R. Newell bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $526.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

