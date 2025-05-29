Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,997 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MATX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Matson by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 586 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MATX opened at $110.78 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $169.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30.

Matson Announces Dividend

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $273,808.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total value of $55,735.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at $629,136.68. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock worth $1,606,286 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

