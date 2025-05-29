Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Free Report) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,456 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MoneyLion were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. B. Riley cut MoneyLion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.40.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of ML stock opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $972.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.45 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

