Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 363.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,032 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 234.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 106,672 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

A10 Networks stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.37. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.