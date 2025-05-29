Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 64.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.18% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,588,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

ECPG stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.65. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.45 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insider Activity

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ashwini Gupta purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,505.90. This trade represents a 70.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Masih purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ECPG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECPG

Encore Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.