Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 7,074 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,287,000 after purchasing an additional 110,256 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,849,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 296,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,570,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after acquiring an additional 610,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,784 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $194,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,591.80. This trade represents a 62.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,808.01. The trade was a 9.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLNC. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.21.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.80 million, a P/E ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

