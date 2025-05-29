Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 37,410 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 374.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 232,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,022 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Andersons Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

