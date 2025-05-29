Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 2,830 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Worthington Enterprises worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Worthington Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $304.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Worthington Enterprises Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

