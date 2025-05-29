Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 29.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.34 per share, with a total value of $220,861.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,643.60. This trade represents a 22.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Howard Coker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,237,026.50. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 47,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,366. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $39.46 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.37.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

