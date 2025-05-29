Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,814 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Repligen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,267,000 after acquiring an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.03 and a 200-day moving average of $144.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.61, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $102.97 and a 12-month high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

