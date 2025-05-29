Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $82,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,886,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,799,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 153,836 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,681,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,121,000 after purchasing an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,350,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 827,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FIGS. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.
NYSE:FIGS opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $702.22 million, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
