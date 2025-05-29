Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 101.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 56,613 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Qualys by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Qualys by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $67,795.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $515,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,027.38. The trade was a 24.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,127 shares of company stock worth $1,904,252 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of QLYS opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.