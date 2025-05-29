ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,069 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 948.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in ScanSource by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Insider Activity at ScanSource

In other ScanSource news, CFO Stephen Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,150.24. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ScanSource

ScanSource Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.17 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

ScanSource, Inc engages in the distribution of technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.