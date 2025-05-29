ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,234,410 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,497,485 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,410 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.3% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $1,425,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

