Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 15,432 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,432 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 6.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $133,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after buying an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $3,577,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,876,930. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

