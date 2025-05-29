Parkwood LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkwood LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 127,060 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 70,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.