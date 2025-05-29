Panoramic Capital LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.2% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,627,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,290,407 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $724,839,000 after buying an additional 302,500 shares during the period. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,036.8% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 216,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,662,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $134.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.53.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

