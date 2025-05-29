Panoramic Capital LLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Panoramic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.