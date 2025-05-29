Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Opera were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Opera by 2,065.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Opera by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Opera by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Opera by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Opera during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPRA shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Opera from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Opera in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Opera Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Opera stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.48 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 39.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Opera Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

