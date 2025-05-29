Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Raised by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,665,000 after purchasing an additional 92,591 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ORI stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In related news, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $204,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,002,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,871. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

