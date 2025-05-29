Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Sonic Automotive worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

