Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 60,283 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xerox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 330.5% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.50.

Insider Activity at Xerox

In other news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak bought 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. This represents a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

