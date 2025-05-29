Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Invests $30.31 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 138,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,308,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 460,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $101,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 310,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of AMZN opened at $204.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

