Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 179,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr
Sprinklr Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.