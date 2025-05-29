Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $989,000. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 182,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,886 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 242,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 179,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXM. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair lowered Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $8.43 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.