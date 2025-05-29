Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 18,705 Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KURA. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,563 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 143,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 42,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a market cap of $480.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.50. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.